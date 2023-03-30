American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

