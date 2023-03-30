Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,621. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $200.87 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
