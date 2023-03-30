Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,621. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $200.87 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

