AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMSF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

