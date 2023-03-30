AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $43,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 215,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,888. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

