Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Amincor Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMNC remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. Amincor has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Amincor Company Profile

Amincor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of products and services within the environmental, industrial materials, and consumer products industries. It operates through the following subsidiaries: BPI (Baker’s Pride, Inc), T-Env (T-Environmental, Inc), and AOA (Amincor Other Assets, Inc).

