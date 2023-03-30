AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.51

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.51 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 186247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

