Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 68,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,776 shares of company stock worth $498,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

