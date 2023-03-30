Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amphenol by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.55. 1,118,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

