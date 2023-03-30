Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 676,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,197. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

