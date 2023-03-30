Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 676,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Amplify Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE AMPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,197. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
