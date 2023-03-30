Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $703.82

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $703.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML opened at $659.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.31. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

