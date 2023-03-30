Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) PT at $382.00

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.00.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,217,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $359.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.39. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

