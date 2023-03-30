Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Harsco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $525.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.