Analysts Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price at $760.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.3864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.



Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also

