Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $51.00

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

SYNH stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

