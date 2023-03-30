Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $55.45

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Terex Stock Up 0.6 %

TEX opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

