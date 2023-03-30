Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GDS (GDS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GDS (NASDAQ: GDS):

3/25/2023 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2023 – GDS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – GDS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – GDS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $35.50.

GDS Trading Up 1.4 %

GDS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 914,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

