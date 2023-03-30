Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.81. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 1,046,726 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

