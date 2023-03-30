Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 142,145 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

