Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,659 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,784. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

