Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 2,407.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFNM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

