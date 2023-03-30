Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 14,375 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.4 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,197. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

