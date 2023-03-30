Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 3,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,448. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

