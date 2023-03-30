Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,133. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.