Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after buying an additional 525,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,723,000 after buying an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,058,000 after buying an additional 240,698 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after buying an additional 447,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,709,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,908. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.