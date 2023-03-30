Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:ANP traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 205.50 ($2.52). 125,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,121. The stock has a market cap of £49.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,370.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 400.47. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.71.

In other Anpario news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £4,438.80 ($5,453.74). In other Anpario news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,634.23). Also, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,453.74). Insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

