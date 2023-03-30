Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,390

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($20.15) to GBX 1,390 ($17.08) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.08) to GBX 1,350 ($16.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,177.06.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $18.76 during trading hours on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

