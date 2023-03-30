Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Appen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APPEF remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday. Appen has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.
About Appen
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appen (APPEF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.