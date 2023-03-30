Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $122.21. 1,923,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

