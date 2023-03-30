Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.