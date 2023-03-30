Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 60,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 45,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

