Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 221 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

