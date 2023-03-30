ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 18th

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

