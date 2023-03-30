Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $27,556.06 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Asana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Asana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana Company Profile

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

