Aspiriant LLC Acquires 2,571 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.65. 151,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

