Aspiriant LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.25. The company had a trading volume of 232,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

