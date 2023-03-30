Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 349,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

