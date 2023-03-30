Aspiriant LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 242,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 7,228,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,901,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

