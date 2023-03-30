Aspiriant LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,122. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

