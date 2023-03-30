Aspiriant LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.02. 887,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

