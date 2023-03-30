Aspiriant LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 479,495 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

