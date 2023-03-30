Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.79. 292,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,808. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

