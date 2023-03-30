Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $4.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,308. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

