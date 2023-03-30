Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 206,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.15% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO)
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.