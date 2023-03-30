Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the February 28th total of 245,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $14.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

