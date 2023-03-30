Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.