Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $279.69 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Audius has a market capitalization of $279.69 million and $19.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

