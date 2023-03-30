Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.36 and traded as high as C$10.40. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 31,350 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aura Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67. The firm has a market cap of C$762.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.36.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
