Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in March

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.