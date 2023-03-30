Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.66 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.36 or 0.00061755 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $181.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018125 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,945,762 coins and its circulating supply is 325,883,042 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.