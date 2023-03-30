AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 1.7%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.60 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.29). Approximately 1,131,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 706,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.40 ($2.25).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.94.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 12,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £199.72 ($245.39) per share, with a total value of £2,396,640 ($2,944,636.93). Corporate insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

